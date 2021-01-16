Developer sues after Georgia county blocks rock quarry

Green Rock wants the judge to allow the quarry to go ahead.

Carroll County enacted a 60-day moratorium on permits for land disturbance or removal of minerals, and in August banned quarries on land zoned for agriculture, allowing them only in industrial zones. In November, Green Rock says the county denied its certificate of zoning compliance.

The lawsuit says there's no clear appeal of the denial, making the county's process “constitutionally deficient.”

Green Rock says it spent $300,000 to assess and develop the property.