ajc logo
X

Detroit takes on Atlanta, looks to stop 3-game slide

Georgia News | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
Detroit looks to stop its three-game slide when the Pistons take on Atlanta

Atlanta Hawks (34-27, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (18-43, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit heads into the matchup against Atlanta as losers of three games in a row.

The Pistons are 11-24 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit allows 111.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4 points per game.

The Hawks are 20-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 113.7 points per game and is shooting 46.5%.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Hawks won 123-115 in the last matchup on Jan. 20. Trae Young led Atlanta with 38 points, and Jerami Grant led Detroit with 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant is averaging 22.6 points for the Pistons. Josh Jackson is averaging 18.1 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 44.2% over the last 10 games for Detroit.

John Collins is averaging 17.9 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 4.5 made 3-pointers and scoring 22.7 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 3-7, averaging 107.4 points, 44.8 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 6.8 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points on 47.4% shooting.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 115.2 points, 44.1 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 7.3 steals and three blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112 points on 48.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Pistons: Dennis Smith Jr.: out (knee), Rodney McGruder: out (elbow).

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (knee), Tony Snell: out (ankle), Kris Dunn: out (ankle), Cam Reddish: out (achilles), Trae Young: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top