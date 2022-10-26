ajc logo
Detroit takes on Atlanta, aims to break 3-game slide

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
5 hours ago
Detroit looks to break its three-game slide when the Detroit Pistons play Atlanta

Atlanta Hawks (2-1, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (1-3, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -7; over/under is 229

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit looks to end its three-game skid when the Pistons play Atlanta.

Detroit went 23-59 overall and 18-34 in Eastern Conference play last season. The Pistons averaged 7.7 steals, 4.8 blocks and 13.4 turnovers per game last season.

Atlanta went 1-4 overall and 26-26 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Hawks averaged 97.4 points per game last season, 17.2 from the free throw line and 34.2 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: Pistons: Alec Burks: out (foot), Marvin Bagley III: out (knee).

Hawks: Aaron Holiday: day to day (non-covid illness), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

