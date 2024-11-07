Detroit hosts conference rival Atlanta

Detroit finished 14-68 overall, 10-41 in Eastern Conference play and 7-33 at home during the 2023-24 season. The Pistons averaged 109.9 points per game while shooting 46.3% from the field and 34.8% from behind the arc last season.

Atlanta finished 36-46 overall and 22-30 in Eastern Conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Hawks shot 46.5% from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Pistons: Bobi Klintman: out (calf), Ausar Thompson: out (illness).

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: day to day (knee), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (hamstring), Trae Young: day to day (rib), Kobe Bufkin: out (shoulder), Vit Krejci: out (adductor).

