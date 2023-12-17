Detroit faces Atlanta, seeks to stop 23-game skid

The Hawks are 7-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 44.4 rebounds. Clint Capela leads the Hawks with 10.5 boards.

The Pistons have gone 2-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit is eighth in the Eastern Conference scoring 51.5 points per game in the paint led by Jalen Duren averaging 11.4.

The Hawks are shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 48.6% the Pistons allow to opponents. The Pistons average 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 fewer made shots on average than the 13.6 per game the Hawks allow.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Hawks won 126-120 in the last matchup on Nov. 15. Dejounte Murray led the Hawks with 32 points, and Marvin Bagley III led the Pistons with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young is averaging 28 points and 10.8 assists for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Killian Hayes is scoring 9.1 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Pistons. Cade Cunningham is averaging 20.5 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 2-8, averaging 118.7 points, 43.4 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.2 points per game.

Pistons: 0-10, averaging 106.0 points, 40.2 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.6 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Clint Capela: day to day (knee), Mouhamed Gueye: out (back), Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (ankle), Jalen Johnson: out (wrist), Kobe Bufkin: out (thumb), AJ Griffin: day to day (personal).

Pistons: Isaiah Stewart: day to day (shoulder), Jalen Duren: out (ankle), Monte Morris: out (quad).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.