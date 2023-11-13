Detroit faces Atlanta on home skid

Detroit will look to break its four-game home skid when the Pistons play Atlanta
Georgia News
By The Associated Press
7 minutes ago

Atlanta Hawks (5-4, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (2-9, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Hawks -3

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit looks to stop its four-game home slide with a win over Atlanta.

Detroit finished 17-65 overall, 8-44 in Eastern Conference games and 9-32 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Pistons averaged 7.0 steals, 3.8 blocks and 14.5 turnovers per game last season.

Atlanta went 41-41 overall and 26-26 in Eastern Conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Hawks averaged 118.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 118.1 last season.

INJURIES: Pistons: Bojan Bogdanovic: out (calf), Jalen Duren: out (ankle), Isaiah Livers: out (ankle), Joe Harris: out (shoulder), Monte Morris: out (quad).

Hawks: Mouhamed Gueye: out (back), Kobe Bufkin: out (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Training center foes brace for conflict in advance of protest
