Detroit faces Atlanta on home skid

Atlanta Hawks (5-4, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (2-9, 15th in the Eastern Conference)
Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Hawks -3
BOTTOM LINE: Detroit looks to stop its four-game home slide with a win over Atlanta.
Detroit finished 17-65 overall, 8-44 in Eastern Conference games and 9-32 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Pistons averaged 7.0 steals, 3.8 blocks and 14.5 turnovers per game last season.
Atlanta went 41-41 overall and 26-26 in Eastern Conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Hawks averaged 118.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 118.1 last season.
INJURIES: Pistons: Bojan Bogdanovic: out (calf), Jalen Duren: out (ankle), Isaiah Livers: out (ankle), Joe Harris: out (shoulder), Monte Morris: out (quad).
Hawks: Mouhamed Gueye: out (back), Kobe Bufkin: out (thumb).
