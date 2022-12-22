ajc logo
Detroit faces Atlanta on 4-game slide

By The Associated Press
29 minutes ago
Detroit aims to break its four-game losing streak when the Pistons take on Atlanta

Detroit Pistons (8-26, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (16-16, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit looks to break its four-game losing streak with a victory over Atlanta.

The Hawks have gone 12-12 against Eastern Conference teams. Atlanta is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 13.5 fast break points per game led by Trae Young averaging 3.0.

The Pistons are 3-16 in conference matchups. Detroit averages 14.0 turnovers per game and is 4-7 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Hawks won the last meeting 136-112 on Oct. 28, with Young scoring 36 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 27.6 points and 9.8 assists for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Killian Hayes is averaging 8.7 points and 5.2 assists for the Pistons. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 20.0 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 48.3% over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 114.5 points, 42.6 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.9 points per game.

Pistons: 2-8, averaging 112.5 points, 43.6 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.9 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Clint Capela: out (calf).

Pistons: Cade Cunningham: out for season (shin), Isaiah Livers: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

