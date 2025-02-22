Detroit faces Atlanta, looks for 4th straight road win

The Hawks are 19-15 in Eastern Conference games. Atlanta is fourth in the Eastern Conference scoring 116.6 points while shooting 46.2% from the field.

The Pistons are 21-20 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Duren averaging 3.6.

The Hawks are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 46.5% the Pistons allow to opponents. The Hawks average 113.8 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 119.1 the Hawks allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young is averaging 24 points and 11.4 assists for the Hawks. Dyson Daniels is averaging 14.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Cade Cunningham is scoring 25.4 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 9.5 assists for the Pistons. Tobias Harris is averaging 18.3 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 55.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 120.3 points, 43.2 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.5 points per game.

Pistons: 7-3, averaging 123.0 points, 47.3 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Kobe Bufkin: out for season (shoulder), Vit Krejci: out (back), Jalen Johnson: out for season (shoulder).

Pistons: Jaden Ivey: out (leg).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.