3 people found shot to death in Rockdale home
Detroit faces Atlanta, aims to halt 3-game slide

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
5 hours ago
Detroit heads into the matchup with Atlanta as losers of three games in a row

Detroit Pistons (16-56, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (35-36, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit heads into the matchup with Atlanta after losing three straight games.

The Hawks are 21-23 in Eastern Conference games. Atlanta is 8-6 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pistons are 7-37 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit ranks eighth in the league with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Duren averaging 3.4.

The two teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Hawks defeated the Pistons 130-105 in their last meeting on Dec. 24. Trae Young led the Hawks with 26 points, and Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 26.7 points and 10 assists for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 17.9 points, 5.8 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Duren is shooting 63.4% and averaging 8.7 points for the Pistons. Rodney McGruder is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 120.3 points, 43.6 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.9 points per game.

Pistons: 1-9, averaging 105.8 points, 43.3 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Jalen Johnson: out (hamstring).

Pistons: Isaiah Stewart: out (shoulder), Cade Cunningham: out for season (shin), Alec Burks: out (foot), Isaiah Livers: out (hip), R.J. Hampton: out (back), Hamidou Diallo: out (ankle), Marvin Bagley III: out (ankle), Bojan Bogdanovic: out (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

