Deputy says 'time to lock and load' against Dems, then quits

WJBF-TV reports Jefferson County Deputy Carl Marrison resigned after he was questioned about a Monday Facebook post where he wrote that Democrats want “the police defunded; our guns confiscated; gangbangers given free housing in our neighborhoods; Antifa and BLM to riot, loot and burn free from interference by the police, and most importantly of all — we must admit that America is an evil country, do penitence, and forfeit our God-given rights to the Democrat party.”

Morrison concluded the post by writing “Time to lock and load.”