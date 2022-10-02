Deputy makes sure groom's car crash doesn't wreck wedding

Jon Dial and three of his groomsmen were driving to his wedding Friday when their car was involved in a crash just a couple of miles from the venue in northern Georgia. The vehicle's airbags deployed, but none of the men were hurt, the groom's mother, Amylee Hammon, told WXIA-TV.

A Walton County sheriff's deputy dispatched to the scene ended up giving the men a ride to make sure they arrived without delay.