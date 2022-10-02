ajc logo
X

Deputy makes sure groom's car crash doesn't wreck wedding

Georgia News
Updated 11 hours ago
A groom's car wreck on the way to his wedding didn't disrupt the ceremony, thanks to a Georgia sheriff's deputy willing to give him a ride

MONROE, Ga. (AP) — A groom’s car wreck on the way to his wedding didn’t disrupt the ceremony, thanks to a Georgia sheriff’s deputy who offered him a ride.

Jon Dial and three of his groomsmen were driving to his wedding Friday when their car was involved in a crash just a couple of miles from the venue in northern Georgia. The vehicle's airbags deployed, but none of the men were hurt, the groom's mother, Amylee Hammon, told WXIA-TV.

A Walton County sheriff's deputy dispatched to the scene ended up giving the men a ride to make sure they arrived without delay.

“When a groom is on his way to his wedding and is involved in a traffic accident, who gets him to the wedding on time?” the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. "We do.”

Hammond said her son called her on the way to the wedding in Monroe, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of Atlanta, to make sure his bride, Morgan, didn't see him get out of a patrol car.

“He didn’t want her to worry, he wanted her day perfect. And it was," Hammond said. "She was so thankful he and everyone involved was safe. And the wedding, although a few added nerves, was so beautiful. He cried so hard when she walked down the aisle.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves start October by dominating Mets in ‘emotional’ series2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

‘That’s what we live for’: Braves’ Kenley Jansen gearing up for postseason run
7h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons win ‘big boy fight’ with big effort from defense
8h ago

Credit: Mike Schneider

Ian is long gone but water keeps rising in central Florida
6h ago

Credit: Mike Schneider

Ian is long gone but water keeps rising in central Florida
6h ago

Credit: ABC/Netflix/Peoco

TV best bets with Hilary Swank, Mila Kunis, Anna Paquin, ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘Young...
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: Reed Hoffmann

AP Top 25 Reality Check: Reset welcome 7 new ranked teams
11m ago
GA Lottery
2h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Mark Lennihan

More Georgians redeeming $350 payments after rough rollout
She joined Carter Center 40 years ago - and has known Jimmy Carter forever
TV best bets with Hilary Swank, Mila Kunis, Anna Paquin, ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘Young...
10h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top