Deputies: Woman stole lotto tickets after robbers shot clerk

Houston County Sheriff's Capt. Jon Holland said Friday that deputies arrested 43-year-old Lakiesha Deshawn McGhee, of Bonaire, on Monday after finding evidence that McGhee stole lottery tickets from the same office at the Warner Robins business where clerk Sabrina Renee Dollar lay dying. Holland said deputies also believe McGhee briefly disconnected power from the building's security system before emergency workers arrived.

McGhee is charged with theft by taking and tampering with evidence and remains jailed in Houston County without bail set. It's unclear if she has a lawyer to speak on her behalf.