Deputies shoot man in chase after mail carrier killed

Banks County sheriff's deputies responded just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning to a report of a shooting. Asa “Junior” Wood, 59, had been shot while delivering mail and later died from his injuries, according to a statement the sheriff's office posted on Facebook.

Investigators developed leads and provided deputies with the description of a vehicle for a person of interest. Deputies on patrol spotted that vehicle and tried to perform a traffic stop, but the driver fled, the statement says.