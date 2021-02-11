X

Deputies seek man wanted in triple shooting in Macon

Georgia News | 24 minutes ago
Police in middle Georgia are looking for a man they say was involved in the shooting of three other men on Sunday

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Police in middle Georgia are looking for a man they say was involved in the shooting of three other men on Sunday.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said late Wednesday that it has issued an aggravated assault warrant for 26-year-old Treavon Raeshawn Girtman of Macon.

The shooting took place Sunday evening in south Macon. Deputies found that a 23-year-old man, a 28-year-old man and a 30-year-old man had all been shot after a fight. The 23-year-old man was shot multiple times and critically wounded.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.