Deputies seek man wanted in triple shooting in Macon

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said late Wednesday that it has issued an aggravated assault warrant for 26-year-old Treavon Raeshawn Girtman of Macon.

The shooting took place Sunday evening in south Macon. Deputies found that a 23-year-old man, a 28-year-old man and a 30-year-old man had all been shot after a fight. The 23-year-old man was shot multiple times and critically wounded.