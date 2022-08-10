Deputies searching for man say they found remains in pond

Officials have been looking for Simon Powell, a logger known to carry large amounts of cash, since his truck was found on fire several miles from his home six years ago. Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams has said he believes Powell was robbed and the robbers burned the truck to conceal evidence.

After raising the reward for information in Powell's disappearance to $30,000 in June, deputies in July arrested 38-year-old Stacey Lynn Welch. U.S. marshals later arrested Mitchell Lanell Lambert, 39, in Cumming. Both are charged with murder, kidnapping and armed robbery. Each was denied bail and remained jailed Wednesday in Burke County.