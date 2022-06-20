Deputies search for suspect who fatally shot JBLM soldier

The 25-year-old victim died at the scene after paramedics were unable to revive him, the sheriff's office said in a written statement, KOMO-TV reported. The man was stationed at Joint Base Lewis McCord.

On Sunday JBLM identified him as U.S. Army Sgt. Emmett Leviticus Moore, from East Point, Georgia. They say he was a member of 1-14 Cavalry Squadron, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Inf. Div., at JBLM.