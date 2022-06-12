BreakingNews
Deputies: Jailed man strangled Georgia cellmate to death

Georgia News
14 minutes ago
Deputies have charged a middle Georgia inmate with murder after an autopsy determined that another inmate found dead in their cell was strangled

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Deputies have charged a middle Georgia inmate with murder after an autopsy determined that another inmate found dead in their cell was strangled.

Bibb County deputies say that they found Carlos Delmara Shelley, 48, unconscious in his cell around 9 p.m. on June 3.

Attempts by deputies and medical staff to revive him were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead by Bibb Coroner Leon Jones.

An autopsy determined Shelley was strangled to death, and his death was ruled a homicide this week.

Deputies charged his cellmate, 50-year-old Joseph Anthony Moore of Macon, with aggravated assault and murder.

Local news outlets report that Moore was originally jailed for a probation violation, DUI, and a traffic offense.

Shelley had been in jail since May 16 on shoplifting and second-degree criminal damage to property charges. A judge had set bail of $6,600 that Shelley did not post.

