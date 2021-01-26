Department store chain Belk filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

The chain's owner, private equity firm Sycamore Partners, said in a news release that Belk will continue with "normal operations" as it goes through bankruptcy, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Sycamore Partners said it expects to emerge from bankruptcy by the end of February. It will retain majority control of Belk, according to an agreement it reached with some of Belk’s creditors. A group of the department store’s creditors, led by the private equity firms KKR and Blackstone, will get a minority stake. The bankruptcy plan will help Belk shed about $450 million of debt.