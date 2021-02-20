X

Denver visits Atlanta following Murray's 50-point outing

Georgia News | 54 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
Denver faces the Atlanta Hawks after Jamal Murray scored 50 points in the Nuggets' 120-103 win against the Cavaliers

Denver Nuggets (16-13, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (12-17, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits the Atlanta Hawks after Jamal Murray scored 50 points in the Nuggets' 120-103 win over the Cavaliers.

The Hawks are 6-9 on their home court. Atlanta has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Nuggets have gone 8-7 away from home. Denver ranks last in the Western Conference shooting 38.1% from 3-point range.

The teams match up Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young is averaging 26.6 points and 9.3 assists for the Hawks. John Collins is averaging 20 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 51.5% over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets scoring 27 points and grabbing 11.2 rebounds. Murray is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers and scoring 21.2 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 2-8, averaging 112.5 points, 41.5 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.8 points on 49.6% shooting.

Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 114.6 points, 41 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points on 46.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (right knee), Kris Dunn: out (right ankle), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee), Rajon Rondo: out (back).

Nuggets: Greg Whittington: out (knee), PJ Dozier: out (hamstring), Gary Harris: out (adductor), Paul Millsap: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

