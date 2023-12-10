Denver takes on Atlanta on 3-game slide

BOTTOM LINE: Denver heads into the matchup against Atlanta as losers of three in a row.

The Hawks have gone 3-6 in home games. Atlanta is ninth in the league with 45.0 rebounds led by Clint Capela averaging 10.5.

The Nuggets are 5-8 in road games. Denver is fifth in the NBA scoring 55.0 points per game in the paint led by Nikola Jokic averaging 17.2.

The Hawks average 13.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 11.0 per game the Nuggets allow. The Hawks average 113.6 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 122.5 the Hawks give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young is averaging 27.2 points, 10.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 17.6 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Nuggets. Jokic is averaging 25.0 points and 10.7 rebounds while shooting 48.5% over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 3-7, averaging 124.4 points, 45.3 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 128.3 points per game.

Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 113.5 points, 44.0 rebounds, 30.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Trae Young: day to day (illness), Mouhamed Gueye: out (back), Jalen Johnson: out (wrist), Kobe Bufkin: out (thumb).

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.