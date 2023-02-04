X
Denver plays Atlanta in non-conference action

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Denver and Atlanta meet in non-conference action

Atlanta Hawks (27-26, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (36-16, first in the Western Conference)

Denver; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Nuggets -7

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta heads to Denver for a non-conference matchup.

The Nuggets have gone 24-4 at home. Denver is fifth in the league with 16.8 fast break points per game led by Michael Porter Jr. averaging 3.2.

The Hawks are 14-15 on the road. Atlanta ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Clint Capela averaging 4.2.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Hawks won 117-109 in the last matchup on Dec. 3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Jokic is averaging 25 points, 11.1 rebounds and 10.1 assists for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 19.8 points and 5.8 assists over the past 10 games for Denver.

Trae Young is averaging 27 points and 9.9 assists for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 21.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 116.9 points, 40.0 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 123.0 points, 42.0 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 52.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.1 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Aaron Gordon: day to day (ankle), Nikola Jokic: day to day (hamstring), Jack White: out (adductor), Collin Gillespie: out (leg).

Hawks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

