Dems name voting rights advocate to Georgia election board

The State Election Board has a chairperson elected by the General Assembly. It also has one member elected by the state House, one elected by the state Senate, one selected by the state Republican Party and one selected by the state Democratic Party.

Until this year, the secretary of state served as chair of the State Election Board, but a sweeping overhaul of election laws enacted during the recent legislative session stripped the office of that power. The secretary of state is now a nonvoting member of the board.

Lawmakers did not appoint a new chair before the session ended, so it will likely be up to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp to appoint someone to lead the board until the General Assembly's next regular session.