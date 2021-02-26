Democrats hold 2-hour Georgia Capitol sit-in on voting bills

“What the state of Georgia has not said is what are we going to do to shore up your rights to vote,” Cannon said later.

She sat down and a group of more than a dozen Democrats, mostly House members, then sat down on the steps to join Cannon’s protest. Tensions cooled as officers left the scene, but Democrats remained on the steps, eating lunch, taking pictures, sending social media messages and leaving an aisle open for traffic.

“If you want to disrespect Black women lawmakers in front of the public, when we're all watching, you can apologize while we're all watching,” Park said after lawmakers ended the sit-in.

She said she had refused an offer of a private apology, denying that the protest was disruptive or violated the law.

Georgia's Senate Republican Caucus tweeted disapproval of Cannon for “instigating conflict.”

"The disrespect for law enforcement is clear and disheartening. This is not productive protest," the caucus tweeted, adding that Cannon "should apologize to State Patrol who keep her, and the members pictured, safe every day."

___

