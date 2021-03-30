Democrats dispute police report in Georgia lawmaker's arrest

“They weren’t threatened by a possible insurrection of someone smaller than me with no weapons and no raised voice,” tweeted Rep. Dar’shun Kendrick. “They were threatened by a black woman. Period. Full stop.”

Gerald Griggs, an attorney representing Cannon, said “it’s unfortunate that that phraseology was used by the Capitol police.”

“My review of the evidence, witnesses and video, even though it’s preliminary, is that many of the facts as laid out in that police report are inconsistent with the actual facts of what happened,” Griggs said.

A federal lawsuit filed Monday — the third challenging the new law since it was signed last week — challenges multiple aspects of the law. Those include the ban on providing food and drink to people waiting in line to vote, new identification requirements for requesting and casting an absentee ballot and a reduction in early voting days for runoff elections, among others.

“This law is voter suppression plain and simple,” Sophia Lakin, deputy director of the ACLU’s Voting Rights Project, said during a video news conference. She said the law is aimed at making it harder for historically disenfranchised minority communities to have a voice in democracy.

“It’s an absolutely shameful response to the historic participation by these communities in the last election cycle,” she said.

The new law violates the Voting Rights Act and infringes on Georgia voters’ constitutional rights, the lawsuit says.

Rep. Park Cannon (D-Atlanta) is escorted out of the Georgia Capitol Building by Georgia State Troopers after being asked to stop knocking on a door that lead to Gov. Brian Kemp's office while Gov. Kemp was signing SB 202 behind closed doors at the Georgia State Capitol Building in Atlanta, Thursday, March 25, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Alyssa Pointer Credit: Alyssa Pointer

