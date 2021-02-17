Democrats decry scant access to Georgia voting bill hearings

Sen. Emanuel Jones, a Decatur Democrat, said Republicans were trying to keep “as much of the public as possible in the dark.”

“The less they know, the less protest there will be, the less communication there will be out there in the general public, and the less anger there will be out there toward these suppressive voter registration bills and election bills,” Jones said.

Republicans defended the move, saying subcommittee meetings are not normally livestreamed.

“Subcommittees don’t livestream,” the Senate Republican caucus tweeted.

Ethics Committee Chairman Max Burns, a Sylvania Republican who formerly served in Congress, said 7 a.m. committee meetings were not unusual and said the full committee proceedings would be livestreamed when it takes up the bills.

The subcommittee approved Senate Bill 71, which would limit absentee voting to people 75 and older, people with a disability and their caretakers and people who need to be away from their precinct on election day. That would end broad no-excuse absentee voting passed by a Republican-controlled legislature in 2005.

Also approved was Senate Bill 67, which would require voters applying for an absentee ballot to include a driver's license number or a photocopy of their ID. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger have both endorsed the idea of requiring photo ID for absentee voting, though they have yet to back a specific proposal.

A separate subcommittee approved bills that would create a new position in the secretary of state’s office to oversee “low-performing” county election offices and would restrict the use of mobile voting units.