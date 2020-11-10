Democrats choose Beverly as Georgia House minority leader

Republicans, meeting Monday, renominated David Ralston for a sixth two-year term as House speaker. That means Ralston is almost certain to be chosen to lead the House when the new General Assembly convenes in January.

Beverly, an African American man representing a strongly Democratic district in Macon, is likely to be less vulnerable to personal challenge than Trammell, although all 180 House members could face big changes with lawmakers expected to redraw district lines before the 2022 election.

Beverly said he’s preparing for redistricting.

"I began working with the National Democratic Redistricting Committee to figure out how we could create fair maps for Democrats across the state in order to protect our members and expand our base," Beverly told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Democrats also chose David Wilkerson of Powder Springs as their whip and Billy Mitchell of Stone Mountain as their caucus chair.

"Republicans have the money right now because they're in the majority. But that's not where this state is," Trammell said Tuesday, according to WABE-FM. "The presidential election showed that this state is blue, and it will continue to trend blue."

Senate Democrats and Republicans will choose leaders later.