Democrat Wilson to run for Georgia insurance commissioner

If elected, Wilson would be the first openly gay statewide officer in Georgia history. His announcement video refers to that status, including pictures of Wilson and his fiance and Wilson walking on a rainbow crosswalk.

“I want people to know that about me because I want them to know about me,” Wilson said.

King was Doraville police chief when Gov. Brian Kemp appointed him in 2019 to succeed indicted commissioner John Beck. King is Georgia's first Hispanic statewide officeholder. The former Army National Guard general touts cutting expenses, combating fraud and restoring trust in the department. King says he would work in the future to lower healthcare costs and insurance rates.