Breaking: Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor who charged Trump, is elected to a second term
Georgia News

Democrat Lucy McBath wins reelection to U.S. House in Georgia's 6th Congressional District

47 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Lucy McBath wins reelection to U.S. House in Georgia's 6th Congressional District.

Democrat Hank Johnson wins reelection to U.S. House in Georgia's 4th Congressional...14m ago
Braves stars Ronald Acuña Jr. and Spencer Strider not expected back from injuries by 2025...23m ago
Republican Mike Collins wins reelection to U.S. House in Georgia's 10th Congressional...34m ago
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring