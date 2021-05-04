Democrat Bee Nguyen to run for Georgia secretary of state

Nguyen has been in the House since winning a 2017 special election to succeed Stacey Abrams in a district that includes parts of DeKalb County just east of the Fulton County line and some parts of the city of Atlanta. Nguyen, 39, is also a vice chair of the state Democratic party.

With Republican incumbent Brad Raffensperger besieged from the right by challengers who say he didn't do enough to defend Donald Trump as Joe Biden won Georgia's 16 electoral votes, Nguyen is taking a different tack, appealing to Democrats as a defender of her party's recent success Georgia's elections.