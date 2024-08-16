Delta says it's reviewing how man boarded wrong flight. A family says he was following them

Lauren Benton told ABC News that she noticed a man who appeared to be following herself, her husband and their two young children inside the terminal, even into a women’s restroom. She said when they boarded the plane, the man followed and sat down in their row.

Benton said her husband confronted the man, and a flight attendant asked to see his boarding pass, which he was unable to produce.

The man was removed from the plane. According to the Transportation Security Administration, he had a valid ID and boarding pass for a later flight, explaining how he got past the checkpoint.