Delta flight returns to Atlanta after birds hit windshield

It happened Sunday during takeoff, as Flight 2281 left Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Delta spokesman Morgan Durrant said. The plane returned to Atlanta and the gate, so that passengers could board another flight to Washington late Sunday night, he said.

WJLA-TV Managing Editor Paul Gourley, who was on the flight, said the plane made an emergency landing after the jet's cockpit windshield was struck. He posted a picture on Twitter of the bird's remains on the windshield. In the Twitter post, he congratulated the crew members for their calmness and professionalism in getting the plane back safely.