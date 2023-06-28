X

Delta flight has a rough but safe landing in Charlotte without gear extended

By ERIK VERDUZCO and REBECCA REYNOLDS, Associated Press
Updated 40 minutes ago
Officials say a Delta flight landed roughly but safely at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Wednesday without part of its landing gear extended

CHARLOTTE, N.C.. (AP) — A Delta flight landed roughly but safely at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Wednesday without part of its landing gear extended, officials said.

The airport said in a tweet that the runway was closed following a mechanical issue with Delta Air Lines. No injuries were reported and all passengers were taken to the terminal. The airport said it was working to remove the aircraft and reopen the runway.

Photos from the scene show wheels on the ground under the wings, but the nose of the aircraft on the runway. An inflatable slide extends from a door of the plane and firefighters appear to be helping passenger disembark on the slide.

The Boeing 717 aircraft left from Atlanta with 96 passengers, two pilots and three flight attendants and was on its way to Charlotte, Delta said.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people,” Delta said in a statement. “While this is a rare occurrence, Delta flight crews train extensively to safely manage through many scenarios and flight 1092 landed safely without reported injuries."

The airline said it was now focused on helping remove the plane and help passengers get to their final destinations.

An unnamed passenger shared a video of the landing with WCNC-TV, which showed people on the plane quietly braced with their heads down and arms holding on to the seat back in front of them as the plane landed.

The video showed an unremarkable touchdown. The person filming it said, “That was not bad at all.”

Charlotte Douglas International Airport is among the busiest airports in the U.S., according to Airports Council International. It offers nonstop air service to 178 destinations.

Reynolds reported from Louisville, Kentucky

