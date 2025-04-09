ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines says growth has stalled in trade war and the carrier pulls outlook for 2025.
Delta expected 2025 would be its best year ever. Then the tariffs came
The Trump administration’s wide-ranging, unprecedented tariffs seem to have upended Delta's plans.
Markets tumble, stocks of top Georgia firms fall in wake of tariffs
Stock futures sunk overnight, including for several big Georgia companies, and a major business group warned of pain from the growing trade war.
Trump plays chicken with China: What it means for Georgia’s poultry industry
One expert said the sector where Georgia companies are most exposed on tariffs is agribusiness.
