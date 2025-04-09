Breaking: TRAFFIC ALERT | Diesel fuel spill shuts down busy Conyers intersection
Delta Air Lines says growth has stalled in trade war and the carrier pulls outlook for 2025

1 hour ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines says growth has stalled in trade war and the carrier pulls outlook for 2025.

FILE - A Delta Air Lines plane takes off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Nov. 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: AP

4m ago

Delta expected 2025 would be its best year ever. Then the tariffs came

The Trump administration’s wide-ranging, unprecedented tariffs seem to have upended Delta's plans.

1h ago

Markets tumble, stocks of top Georgia firms fall in wake of tariffs

Stock futures sunk overnight, including for several big Georgia companies, and a major business group warned of pain from the growing trade war.

Angel Cabrera, of Argentina, walks up the 10th fairway during a practice round at the Masters golf tournament, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

After 2 years in an Argentine prison, former Masters champ Angel Cabrera is back at Augusta National

2h ago

Braves bring 1-0 series advantage over Phillies into game 2

Brooklyn faces conference rival Atlanta

Chickens travel down a conveyer belt from the chiller and are placed on hooks that weigh them and sort them by weight at the Mar-Jac Poultry processing plant in Gainesville in 2023. (Kimberly Smith/staff)

Credit: AJC file photo

Trump plays chicken with China: What it means for Georgia’s poultry industry

One expert said the sector where Georgia companies are most exposed on tariffs is agribusiness.

31m ago

MARTA BRT project delayed by long-forgotten parking garage, trolley lines

2025 Masters first round tee times and groups revealed. When will Scottie Scheffler start?

Masters live updates from Tuesday at Augusta National, where favorites including Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are expected to appear