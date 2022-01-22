Hamburger icon
Delph leads Appalachian State over Georgia Southern 70-62

2 hours ago
Adrian Delph had 24 points as Appalachian State topped Georgia Southern 70-62

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Adrian Delph had 24 points as Appalachian State defeated Georgia Southern 70-62 on Saturday.

Michael Almonacy had 16 points and five steals for Appalachian State (12-9, 6-2 Sun Belt Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Justin Forrest added 13 points.

Andrei Savrasov had 16 points for the Eagles (8-9, 1-5). Gedi Juozapaitis added 11 points. Prince Toyambi had 12 rebounds.

Elijah McCadden, who led the Eagles in scoring entering the matchup with 13.0 points per game, scored 4 points. He failed to make a shot from behind the arc (0 of 5).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Investigations
