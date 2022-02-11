Hamburger icon
Delph leads Appalachian State over Georgia Southern 65-61

Georgia News
18 minutes ago
Adrian Delph had 19 points and 11 rebounds as Appalachian State edged past Georgia Southern 65-61

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Adrian Delph had 19 points and 11 rebounds as Appalachian State narrowly beat Georgia Southern 65-61 on Thursday night.

Michael Almonacy and Donovan Gregory added 15 points each and James Lewis Jr. had 10 points for Appalachian State (16-10, 10-3 Sun Belt Conference).

Andrei Savrasov had 13 points for the Eagles (11-11, 4-7). Elijah McCadden and Cam Bryant each had 10 points.

The Mountaineers improve to 2-0 against the Eagles for the season. Appalachian State defeated Georgia Southern 70-62 on Jan. 22.

