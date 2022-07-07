Delle Donne has season-high 26 points, Mystics beat Dream

Delle Donne was 10 of 17 from the field and had eight rebounds. Myisha Hines-Allen added 14 points, Natasha Cloud had 13, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough a season-high 12 and Ariel Atkins 10 for Washington (14-10).

Delle Donne scored 13 points in the first half, including a fadeaway from the right block and then stepped into a deep fast-break 3-pointer — which gave the Mystics the lead for good — to spark a 9-0 run that made it 41-36 at halftime.