Delaware man sentenced for nationwide swatting incidents

David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for Delaware, said in a news release that Rodney Phipps, 30, of Georgetown was sentenced in federal court after pleading guilty in January to five counts of making interstate threats and one count of making a false threat involving explosives in relation to a string of swatting phone calls.

Court documents indicate that from August 2015 through August 2017, Phipps placed swatting calls from Delaware to police departments and emergency dispatch centers to agencies in New Jersey, Louisiana, Kentucky, Florida and Georgia. The calls included false reports that murder, shooting incidents, arson, and a hostage situation had taken place or would take place, the documents said.