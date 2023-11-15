BreakingNews
Bulldogs rise to top spot in College Football Playoff rankings

Dejounte Murray scores 32 points as the Hawks send Pistons to 9th straight loss 126-120

Dejounte Murray had 32 points and nine assists as the Atlanta Hawks extended Detroit's losing streak to nine games with a 126-120 win over the Pistons in an In-Season Tournament game

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia News
By DAVE HOGG – Associated Press
Updated 41 minutes ago

DETROIT (AP) — Dejounte Murray had 32 points and nine assists as the Atlanta Hawks extended Detroit's losing streak to nine games with a 126-120 win over the Pistons in an In-Season Tournament game on Tuesday night.

The Hawks won their Eastern Conference Group A tourney opener, while the Pistons fell to 0-2.

Saddiq Bey had 17 of his 19 points against his former team in the second half and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 17 points for the Hawks.

“Playing an In-Season Tournament game is like a playoff game for me,” said Bey, who was playing in Detroit for the first time since last season's trade for James Wiseman. “I knew I had to stay aggressive and locked in to give us a better chance to win the game.”

Trae Young missed the game after his wife gave birth to their second child on Monday.

“We obviously miss Trae, but every player on this team wanted him to be exactly where he is tonight — that's a special moment in life,” Hawks coach Quin Snyder said. “I don't think (Murray) felt any extra pressure with Trae out — he just did what he does every night.”

Marvin Bagley III led the Pistons with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Rookie Ausar Thompson added 21. Cade Cunningham had 12 assists, but shot 4 for 14 and had six turnovers.

“It's on us to make his life easier,” Bagley said of Cunningham. “Cade's a great player — everyone has seen that — but we have to find ways to get him going.”

Detroit turned the ball over 17 times for 19 points, and is averaging 22 points allowed off turnovers this season.

“We've got to stop using the young thing around here,” Pistons coach Monty Williams said. “If you were in high school, no one would say that — they would just tell you to stop it. We just have to stop doing it.”

The Hawks led 97-91 going into the fourth quarter and continued to force turnovers, but couldn't hit enough shots to put Detroit away.

Cunningham's layup with 5:31 left brought the Pistons within 111-110, and Kevin Knox II's dunk put Detroit up 117-116 with 2:01 left.

De'Andre Hunter answered with a short jumper, Cunningham missed, and Murray passed to Clint Capela for a dunk to make it 120-117 with 58.3 seconds left.

Knox airballed an attempted tying 3, and Murray hit two free throws to make it a two-possession game. Detroit thought it had a chance at a four-point play with 28 seconds left, but the officials ruled Murray fouled Alec Burks before he took his 3-pointer.

“It is what it is — I'm not going to do any ranting,” Williams said. “But I'm not sure what else you can do in that situation. What else are you trying to do but hit a 3? It's Alec Burks. That's what he does.”

Murray and Bogdanovic scored 32 of Atlanta's 64 points as they took a four-point lead into halftime.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Host the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

Pistons: At the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday in a tournament group stage game.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Bulldogs rise to top spot in College Football Playoff rankings38m ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the Atlanta Journal Constitution

House approves two-step plan to fund government, avoid shutdown
3h ago

Credit: Jim Gaines

UPDATE
Fulton recount finds omitted early votes, but no effect on results
11h ago

Credit: AP

Georgians join massive D.C. rally in support of Israel
2h ago

Credit: AP

Georgians join massive D.C. rally in support of Israel
2h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Fulton DA: Election probe trials could extend into 2025
5h ago
The Latest
Hikim scores 24 points, Fulgencio adds late FTs and UMass Lowell holds off Georgia Tech...
31m ago
Miller scores 17 to guide Belmont past Berry 93-59
1h ago
2 women accused of helping Georgia inmate who escaped jail last month
3h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Georgia authorities bring charges in 1988 case of girl whose body was hidden in concrete
Where is the morning Jolt from the AJC?
6h ago
Report: Georgia, Southeast among the most at-risk from climate change
17h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top