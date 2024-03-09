Dejounte Murray matches career high with 41 points to lead Hawks past Grizzlies 99-92

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Dejounte Murray matched his career high with 41 points and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Memphis Grizzlies 99-92 on Friday night, their third win in a row.

Murray, who also had seven rebounds and six assists, shot 17 of 25 from the field including 6 of 10 from 3-point range. Bogdan Bogdanovic finished with 16 points, and Clint Capela had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 21 points, while Jake LaRavia and Vince Williams Jr. finished with 14 points each. Santi Aldama and Lamar Stevens had 13 points apiece for Memphis.

The Hawks held a late 95-92 lead when Murray's 10-foot baseline jumper with 1:54 left, matching the career best in points, gave the Hawks a 97-92 lead. Memphis could get no closer.

Both teams were dealing with injuries to key players. Atlanta forward Jalen Johnson, who sprained an ankle during Wednesday's win over Cleveland, is listed as day-to-day. Trae Young, the Hawks leading scorer at 26.4 points a game, remains out with a torn ligament in his left pinkie finger.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies continue to deal with a makeshift lineup, comprised of Jackson, a couple of rotation players, 10-day signings and two-way players. Earlier Friday, Memphis announced the signing of forward Wenyen Gabriel of the G League Wisconsin Herd to a 10-day deal.

The shooting touch that gave Memphis an early double-digit lead and a 31-20 lead after one quarter abandoned the Grizzlies in the second quarter. A solid effort from Atlanta led by Murray's 21 first-half points left the teams tied at 46 at halftime.

Jackson led Memphis with 17 points in the first half.

