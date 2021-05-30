ajc logo
deGrom expected to start as New York hosts Atlanta

By The Associated Press
The Braves will start Max Fried on Sunday and the Mets are expected to counter with Jacob deGrom

Atlanta Braves (24-26, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (25-20, first in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (2-2, 4.63 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) Mets: Jacob deGrom (3-2, .80 ERA, .60 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Braves will take on the Mets Sunday.

The Mets are 13-8 against NL East opponents. New York is averaging 3.4 RBIs per game this season. Pete Alonso leads the team with 19 total runs batted in.

The Braves are 11-12 in division play. Atlanta has hit 80 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with 15, averaging one every 11.3 at-bats.

The Mets won the last meeting 13-2. Taijuan Walker recorded his fourth victory and James McCann went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for New York. Ian Anderson registered his second loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Villar is second on the Mets with five home runs and is batting .231.

Austin Riley leads the Braves with 51 hits and has 22 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .211 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Braves: 5-5, .257 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Seth Lugo: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Kevin Pillar: (face), Brandon Nimmo: (finger), Johneshwy Fargas: (shoulder), Michael Conforto: (hamstring), Albert Almora Jr.: (shoulder), Jeff McNeil: (hamstring), Jose Martinez: (knee), Luis Guillorme: (oblique), J.D. Davis: (hand), Pete Alonso: (hand).

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Cristian Pache: (hamstring), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

