Defense attorney: Newlywed killed husband in self-defense

Charise Douglas, 31, was charged with murder and using a gun to commit a crime in the May 1 killing of John Anthony Johnson, 38, her husband of one month, news outlets have reported.

Attorney Anthony Johnson, no relation to the victim, said Thursday outside of a Columbus courtroom that he intends to argue Douglas shot her husband to protect herself and her 6-year-old son as she was attempting to escape the home and physical abuse, according to the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer.