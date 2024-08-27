Defense attorney for Florida deputy charged in airman's death is a former lawmaker and prosecutor

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The defense attorney for a deputy charged with fatally shooting a Black U.S. Air Force senior airman in Florida's Panhandle is a well-known litigator with decades of experience, as well as a former prosecutor and state lawmaker who unsuccessfully ran for governor.

Attorney Rod Smith's legal career includes his team's prosecution in the 1990s of serial killer Danny Rolling, whose murders of five college students terrorized Gainesville, Florida, which is home to the University of Florida, and where Smith was state attorney.

Rolling pleaded guilty to the murders, and his sentencing trial was televised on Court TV. Smith argued that Rolling deserved to be executed, telling jurors, "If these crimes do not justify the death penalty, it defies imagination what kind of crimes would have to exist to justify such a recommendation."