Defending national champion South Carolina picked to win SEC women's basketball title

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Defending national champion South Carolina is the pick to win the Southeastern Conference women's basketball championship.

Dawn Staley's Gamecocks return four starters from last season's undefeated team and have a highly rated recruiting class. The picks released by the SEC on Monday were made by a panel of league and national media members.

South Carolina was followed by Texas, LSU, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky.