Georgia News

Defending national champion South Carolina picked to win SEC women's basketball title

Defending national champion South Carolina is the pick to win the Southeastern Conference women’s basketball championship
FILE- South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley directs her team during the second half of a Final Four college basketball game against North Carolina State in the women's NCAA Tournament, Friday, April 5, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE- South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley directs her team during the second half of a Final Four college basketball game against North Carolina State in the women's NCAA Tournament, Friday, April 5, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
1 hour ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Defending national champion South Carolina is the pick to win the Southeastern Conference women's basketball championship.

Dawn Staley's Gamecocks return four starters from last season's undefeated team and have a highly rated recruiting class. The picks released by the SEC on Monday were made by a panel of league and national media members.

South Carolina was followed by Texas, LSU, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky.

Three players tied for preseason player of the year. LSU’s Flau’Jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow along with Texas’ Madison Booker all received eight points. Five other players received votes.

Joining Johnson, Morrow and Booker on the All-SEC first team are Alabama's Sarah Ashlee Barker, Kentucky's Georgia Amoore, Oklahoma's Raegan Beers and South Carolina's Te-Hina Paopao.

___

AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll

FILE - LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson (4) plays during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Texas forward Madison Booker (35) shoots over Alabama forward Essence Cody (21) during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - LSU guard Aneesah Morrow (24) drives against UCLA forward Christeen Iwuala (22) during the fourth quarter of a Sweet Sixteen round college basketball game during the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Media picks Alabama to win SEC championship, guard Mark Sears is preseason player of year2h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: For the AJC

List: GHSA teams that beat a No. 1 then lost to an unranked opponent
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Kansas tops AP Top 25 preseason men's basketball poll ahead of Alabama, defending...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Coach Smart focused on ‘pride’ as No. 5 Georgia prepares for SEC test vs underdog...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons are 3-0 against NFC South rivals as RBs Robinson, Allgeier take lead roles for...1h ago
Media picks Alabama to win SEC championship, guard Mark Sears is preseason player of year2h ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene's fans cheer her on as her opponent fights for recognition2h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: HBO

John Oliver marvels over Waffle House’s quirks, from music to orders
EXCLUSIVE
‘Inappropriate and unprofessional’: State Election Board chair wants his GOP peers to...
Living in extended-stay hotels can lead to health problems for kids