Georgia executes Willie James Pye for 1993 Spalding County murder
Defending champ Virginia wins the first event at the NCAA women's swimming and diving championships

Defending champion Virginia won the first event of the NCAA women’s swimming and diving championships, and Florida took the first-day lead
49 minutes ago

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Defending champion Virginia won the first event of the NCAA women's swimming and diving championships, and Florida took the first-day lead on Wednesday.

The Cavaliers opened the meet by capturing the 200-yard medley relay, an event they won last year, with a time of 1-minute, 31.58-seconds, almost a second-and-a-half ahead of Ohio State. Florida was third for its first top-three finish since 2014.

The Gators won the only other final of the day, the 800-yard freestyle relay for the sixth time in program history and the first title since 1989. Florida finished with a time of 6:48.59, with Tennessee second in 6:53.43 and Virginia fourth.

That gave Florida a 72-70 lead over Virginia, with Tennessee third at 62 points and Stanford fourth with 54.

There are four swimming finals and a diving final on Thursday at the Jack Bauerle Pool at Gabrielsen Natatorium.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

