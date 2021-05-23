Decade-long art project makes for an unusual hike in Atlanta

But he has one theory.

“Maybe it was some boy dismantling his sister’s dolls,” he said.

Aside from working in carpentry, Slaton loves found objects and putting pieces of discarded items together to create new work.

Instead of tossing out the doll parts, Slaton went deeper into the woods and organized the found treasures into a small walking trail. The handwritten signage is in permanent marker to show the path.

But should you get lost Slaton says, “the doll’s arms point the way.”

The trail is small. It is a loop within a larger 1.6 mile walking trail in the park. Despite the wear from weather and years of visitors, the Doll’s Head Trail has survived a decade. As the trail began attracting curiosity seekers and nature enthusiasts, Slaton received permission from DeKalb County to maintain the trail in the park.

This has meant removing items visitors bring into the park, hoping to add to the trail and monitoring the trail for anything offensive. He also maintains the signage.

Through the years, Slaton and a small team of volunteers, have scoured the surrounding woods to find other discarded treasures to add to the ever-evolving project.

Clay tiles and old bricks carry handwritten messages from visitors. Old fishing tackle and discarded toy trucks line parts of the trail.

While Slaton still finds joy in maintaining the trail, he said he would like to pass it along to someone younger soon. His life has changed in the 10 years since he started it. He married his sweetheart, moved 25 miles away, and now has two grandchildren.

Despite the trail’s popularity locally, Slaton said he likes that it still looks a little abandoned and unkempt.

Some visitors don’t know what to make of it. Other’s love it, he said.

“I am just amazed at the legs it’s had. I went against better judgment and ran with it and here we are,” Slaton said.