Debris leaks out as salvagers saw up ship on Georgia coast

“There have been some light sheens of residual oil this week, and it’s fitting with our expectations,” Himes said Friday. “That’s why we have multiple layers of defense. We’ve continued to recover debris on the shoreline this week."

Two sleek junk trawlers imported from the Gulf of Mexico ply the waters, their powerful nets able to pull up large and heavy chunks of debris.

Infrared sensors, hydrographic survey equipment and other high tech gadgets monitor for everything from oil to the shipwreck’s stability on the sound’s sandy bed, Himes said.

“We have multiple layers of oversight and documentation,” he said. “It’s pretty comprehensive.”