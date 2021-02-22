Death penalty trial delayed in Georgia prison guard killings

Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Brenda Trammell granted the request from Donnie Rowe's lawyers during a video hearing, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. The trial that had been scheduled to start April 5 is now set for Aug. 30.

Rowe and Ricky Dubose both face the death penalty in the deaths of Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue. Authorities have said Rowe and Dubose shot the guards with the guards’ own guns while escaping from a prison transfer bus southeast of Atlanta in June 2017. They were arrested in Tennessee a few days later.