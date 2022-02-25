Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Death of Warren County jail inmate under investigation

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Authorities say they're investigating the death of a Mississippi jail inmate who died at a hospital

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a Mississippi jail inmate who died at a hospital.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate the death of the Warren County inmate, The Vicksburg Post reported.

He died Wednesday at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said.

The inmate experienced a medical emergency in the jail Tuesday and was taken by ambulance to Merit Health River Region and later transferred to UMMC, where he died, Pace said.

Authorities are awaiting results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The inmate’s name wasn’t released.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Virginia Tech at Miami, end to women's race top ACC slate
6h ago
GA Lottery
7h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
7h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top