Dean's 25 lead South Carolina Upstate past Piedmont 103-70

By The Associated Press
52 minutes ago

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Mister Dean's 25 points helped South Carolina Upstate defeat Piedmont 103-70 on Wednesday night.

Dean also had eight rebounds for the Spartans (1-1). Chico Johnson scored 16 points, going 5 of 7 from the floor, including 4 for 5 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the line. Nic Book shot 7 of 7 from the field to finish with 14 points, while adding nine rebounds.

The Lions were led by Bailey Wiseman, who recorded 13 points. Dylan Patrick added 11 points for Piedmont.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

