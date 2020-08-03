Deal gives Atlanta company control of Anchorage TV news

Denali Media Holdings in Anchorage employs about 70 people, including those who have worked at KTVA, Windt Pearson said.

About 12% of Denali Media Holdings employees are involved in cable advertising sales and will move to GCI. The remaining employees can apply for positions with Gray Television, she said.

Gray will operate two distinct news operations owned by the same parent company, Windt Pearson said.

Ownership of two television stations in the same market area involves federal restrictions. The Federal Communications Commission allowed the sale because KTVA was financially struggling and GCI could not find another buyer, Windt Pearson said.

Gray has moved KTVA’s broadcast program schedule to its KYES-TV Channel 5 in Anchorage, while cable programming will move over the next month to KYES.

Nancy Johnson, KTUU/KYES vice president and general manager, would not comment on the announcement. KTVA officials did not immediately comment.

Gray Television also announced its purchase of five other stations from Denali Media Holdings, including three CBS stations in Juneau, Sitka and Ketchikan and NBC-affiliate stations in Juneau and Sitka.

The sales will allow GCI to focus on providing data, mobile, video, voice and managed services, the company said in a statement.